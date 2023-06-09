Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 5,200 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.08% of Alamos Gold worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGI. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $31,471,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,900,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $453,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088,880 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,302,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,419 shares in the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $14,258,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,411,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,945,000 after purchasing an additional 863,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $12.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 51.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day moving average is $11.33. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $14.12.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $251.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Alamos Gold’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on AGI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. TD Securities cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. Finally, Laurentian cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.08.

About Alamos Gold

(Get Rating)

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.