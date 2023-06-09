Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 556 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OPCH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,187,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290,272 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,269,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,767 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,000,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,480 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Option Care Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,315,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 317.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 971,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,727,000 after purchasing an additional 738,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

OPCH stock opened at $31.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. Option Care Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $35.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.96 and a 200-day moving average of $29.91.

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.05 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 3.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OPCH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Option Care Health from $39.00 to $32.50 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Option Care Health from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Option Care Health in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

