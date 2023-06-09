Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,271 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,883,890,000 after buying an additional 1,832,388 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,525,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,886 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,659,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,867,497,000 after purchasing an additional 701,415 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,855,493 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,516,639,000 after purchasing an additional 313,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Walmart by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,685,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,515,655,000 after purchasing an additional 33,452 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 368,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.13, for a total value of $50,902,838.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 260,558,429 shares in the company, valued at $35,990,935,797.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 527,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $79,139,948.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 244,535,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,690,046,854.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 368,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.13, for a total value of $50,902,838.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,558,429 shares in the company, valued at $35,990,935,797.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,770,906 shares of company stock valued at $2,247,974,333 in the last three months. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.31.

Walmart stock opened at $152.17 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.90 and a fifty-two week high of $154.64. The stock has a market cap of $409.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

