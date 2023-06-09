GameStop (NYSE:GME) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS.

GameStop Stock Performance

GameStop stock opened at $21.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.16. GameStop has a 52 week low of $15.41 and a 52 week high of $47.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of GameStop from $6.50 to $6.20 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of GameStop

In other GameStop news, Director Lawrence Cheng purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,606.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in GameStop by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GameStop by 21.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in GameStop by 5.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 56.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

