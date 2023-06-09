GameStop (NYSE:GME) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS.

GameStop Trading Down 17.9 %

GameStop stock opened at $21.44 on Friday. GameStop has a 12 month low of $15.41 and a 12 month high of $47.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.16.

In related news, Director Lawrence Cheng purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,606.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in GameStop by 304.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,163,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,235,000 after acquiring an additional 18,193,982 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in GameStop by 306.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,957,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,653,000 after purchasing an additional 15,796,817 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 307.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,928,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228,654 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 301.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,190,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,042,000 after buying an additional 1,644,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,508,000. Institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush lowered their price target on GameStop from $6.50 to $6.20 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

