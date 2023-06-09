GameStop (NYSE:GME) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. GameStop’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS.

GameStop Stock Down 17.9 %

Shares of GME stock opened at $21.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.16. GameStop has a 12 month low of $15.41 and a 12 month high of $47.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GME. StockNews.com lowered GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on GameStop from $6.50 to $6.20 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling at GameStop

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Lawrence Cheng purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,606.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GME. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in GameStop by 304.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,163,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,235,000 after purchasing an additional 18,193,982 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in GameStop by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,123,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,277,000 after buying an additional 145,855 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in GameStop by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,565,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,165,000 after buying an additional 311,487 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GameStop by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,617,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,276,000 after buying an additional 121,916 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in GameStop by 301.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,190,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,042,000 after buying an additional 1,644,587 shares during the period. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

