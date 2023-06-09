GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $24.69, but opened at $26.20. GameStop shares last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 2,063,373 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GME. Wedbush decreased their price target on GameStop from $6.50 to $6.20 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

In related news, Director Lawrence Cheng acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,606.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GameStop by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 535,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,330,000 after purchasing an additional 93,753 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 363.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,565,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,165,000 after purchasing an additional 311,487 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 216.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.16.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

