GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $24.69, but opened at $26.20. GameStop shares last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 2,063,373 shares changing hands.
The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on GME. Wedbush decreased their price target on GameStop from $6.50 to $6.20 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GameStop by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 535,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,330,000 after purchasing an additional 93,753 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 363.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,565,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,165,000 after purchasing an additional 311,487 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 216.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.
The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.16.
GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.
