Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Down 4.8%

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.90 and last traded at $2.97. Approximately 541,690 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 4,141,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

Separately, CLSA raised shares of Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.81 million, a PE ratio of 74.02 and a beta of -0.74.

Gaotu Techedu ( NYSE:GOTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $102.99 million for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 2.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 301.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,627 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams.

