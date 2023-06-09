Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,176,870 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the previous session’s volume of 1,180,589 shares.The stock last traded at $12.59 and had previously closed at $12.55.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GTES. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.45.

The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day moving average is $12.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $897.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 47,809,634 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $545,029,827.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,228,597.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Fredrik J. Eliasson purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.57 per share, for a total transaction of $578,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,974.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTES. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 128,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 675,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 18,079 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Gates Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Gates Industrial by 127.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,968 shares during the last quarter.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

