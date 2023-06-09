Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 911,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,658 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $94,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CELH. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Celsius by 437.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 127.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Celsius alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on CELH shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Celsius from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, March 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Celsius from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.89.

Celsius Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ CELH opened at $141.00 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.11 and a twelve month high of $147.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of -61.04 and a beta of 1.81.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $259.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.58 million. Celsius had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a positive return on equity of 9.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

In other news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 514,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total value of $49,999,994.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,331,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,969,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Celsius news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 514,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total value of $49,999,994.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,331,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,969,132.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total transaction of $2,440,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,527.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 537,133 shares of company stock valued at $52,736,516 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional drinks and liquid supplements. It also offers post-workout functional energy drinks and protein bars. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.