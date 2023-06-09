Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam lowered its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 67.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,063 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 79.6% in the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,676,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,038 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Global Payments by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,098,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,286 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Global Payments by 93.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,061,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,743,000 after buying an additional 514,006 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,538,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,793,000 after buying an additional 406,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Global Payments by 2,069.6% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 337,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,564,000 after buying an additional 322,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Performance

GPN stock opened at $100.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.76. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.27 and a fifty-two week high of $136.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is -212.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GPN. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They set a $116.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.19.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

