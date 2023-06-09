Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Trading 5.1% Higher

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) traded up 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.18 and last traded at $4.12. 401,871 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,431,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOL. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $5.60 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.77.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes ( NYSE:GOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $898.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.56 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 42.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 442.3% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 92,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 7,103 shares during the period. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA engages in the provision of air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment includes services for regular and non-scheduled national and international passengers, cargo, and mail bags.

