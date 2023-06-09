Great American Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTPS) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Great American Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTPS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 9th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Great American Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.17.
Great American Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of GTPS stock opened at $33.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.13. Great American Bancorp has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $33.99.
Great American Bancorp Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Great American Bancorp (GTPS)
- FuelCell Is Back To Realistic Valuation
- Even at $2,000+ Per Share, These 3 Stocks Are Deals
- 3 Mid Caps You Haven’t Heard Of But Need To Know About
- Hooker Furnishings Discount To Book, A Value Play?
- REV Group Shifts Into High Gear: Double-Digit Upside Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Great American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.