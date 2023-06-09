HC Wainwright Trims Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Target Price to $27.00

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Cogent Biosciences Stock Performance

Cogent Biosciences stock opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.00. Cogent Biosciences has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $18.07.

Institutional Trading of Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences ( NASDAQ:COGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts predict that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Cogent Biosciences by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 274,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period.

About Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

