Head-To-Head Analysis: Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) and Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) and Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.2% of Community Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.3% of Univest Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of Community Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Univest Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Community Financial alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Community Financial has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Univest Financial has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Financial 29.65% 15.94% 1.26% Univest Financial 21.82% 10.19% 1.12%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Community Financial and Univest Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Community Financial and Univest Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Financial $82.52 million 1.95 $28.32 million $5.20 5.45 Univest Financial $330.08 million 1.83 $78.12 million $2.68 7.66

Univest Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Community Financial. Community Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Univest Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Community Financial and Univest Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50 Univest Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67

Community Financial presently has a consensus target price of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 58.67%. Univest Financial has a consensus target price of $27.88, suggesting a potential upside of 35.71%. Given Community Financial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Community Financial is more favorable than Univest Financial.

Dividends

Community Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Univest Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Community Financial pays out 13.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Univest Financial pays out 31.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Community Financial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Univest Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Community Financial beats Univest Financial on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Financial

(Get Rating)

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Waldorf, MD.

About Univest Financial

(Get Rating)

Univest Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and non-profit organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment includes banking services such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, and equipment lease financing. The Wealth Management segment offers investment advisory, financial planning, trust, and brokerage services. The Insurance segment is involved in insurance brokerage agency offering commercial property and casualty insurance, employee benefit solutions, personal insurance lines, and human resources consulting. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Souderton, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Community Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.