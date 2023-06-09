Head-To-Head Survey: Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) & Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) and Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Daqo New Energy has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navitas Semiconductor has a beta of 2.34, indicating that its stock price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.7% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.3% of Daqo New Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.8% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daqo New Energy 0 1 1 0 2.50 Navitas Semiconductor 0 1 4 0 2.80

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Daqo New Energy and Navitas Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Daqo New Energy presently has a consensus target price of $65.20, indicating a potential upside of 64.07%. Navitas Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential downside of 8.80%. Given Daqo New Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Daqo New Energy is more favorable than Navitas Semiconductor.

Profitability

This table compares Daqo New Energy and Navitas Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daqo New Energy 39.70% 25.68% 21.98% Navitas Semiconductor -150.19% -22.72% -19.65%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Daqo New Energy and Navitas Semiconductor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daqo New Energy $4.61 billion 0.64 $1.82 billion $20.59 1.93 Navitas Semiconductor $37.94 million 39.53 $73.91 million ($0.41) -22.73

Daqo New Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Navitas Semiconductor. Navitas Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Daqo New Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Daqo New Energy beats Navitas Semiconductor on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp. in August 2009. Daqo New Energy Corp. was founded in 2006 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits used in power conversion and charging. It operates in the United States, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Belgium, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in El Segundo, California.

