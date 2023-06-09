Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $9,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

HELE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helen of Troy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.60.

In related news, CFO Brian Grass purchased 5,000 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $480,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 35,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,444,818.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ HELE opened at $100.14 on Friday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52 week low of $81.14 and a 52 week high of $178.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.22.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.72. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $484.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.17 million. Analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the Home and Outdoor, and Beauty and Wellness segments. The Home and Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products. The Beauty and Wellness segment develops and provides products including mass and prestige market beauty appliances, prestige market liquid-based hair and personal care products, and wellness devices including thermometers, water and air filtration systems, humidifiers, and fans.

