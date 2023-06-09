Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Seeyond

Seeyond cut its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 63.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,937 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Hess were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HES. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,493,096 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $816,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,257 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Hess in the first quarter worth $65,437,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth $64,478,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Hess by 90.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 849,501 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,931,000 after purchasing an additional 404,065 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $993,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,346 shares in the company, valued at $15,404,210.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $166,710,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $993,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,404,210.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Trading Down 0.1 %

HES stock opened at $137.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.75. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.34 and a fifty-two week high of $160.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. Hess had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Hess from $160.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Hess from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.00.

Hess Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

