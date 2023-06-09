Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 894,025 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 1,385,173 shares.The stock last traded at $8.63 and had previously closed at $8.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Hillman Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Hillman Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.25 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.35.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Hillman Solutions Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $349.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.85 million. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Philip Woodlief purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,817.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 280.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,447,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,869,000 after purchasing an additional 64,594 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 5.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,577,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,063,000 after purchasing an additional 521,444 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 26.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,121,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,447,000 after purchasing an additional 232,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Hillman Solutions by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period.

About Hillman Solutions

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.