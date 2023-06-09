HomeCo Daily Needs REIT Declares Final Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:HDN)

HomeCo Daily Needs REIT (ASX:HDN – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share on Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th.
HomeCo Daily Needs REIT Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.19, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.24.
About HomeCo Daily Needs REIT
Featured Stories
- Even at $2,000+ Per Share, These 3 Stocks Are Deals
- 3 Mid Caps You Haven’t Heard Of But Need To Know About
- Hooker Furnishings Discount To Book, A Value Play?
- REV Group Shifts Into High Gear: Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Kirkland’s Cycle Pick Up Again? Earnings May Have An Answer
Receive News & Ratings for HomeCo Daily Needs REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeCo Daily Needs REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.