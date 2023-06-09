Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 184.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter worth about $421,332,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $821,065,000 after purchasing an additional 654,681 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 5,251.9% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 469,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,677,000 after purchasing an additional 460,485 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Humana during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,766,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Humana by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 716,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,742,000 after buying an additional 269,890 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of HUM opened at $509.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $418.70 and a one year high of $571.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $515.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $508.78. The company has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.72.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Humana news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total value of $2,187,219.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HUM. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 target price for the company. SVB Securities reduced their price objective on Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $599.72.

Humana Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.