ICON Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.68 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 9th. One ICON coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000819 BTC on exchanges. ICON has a market cap of $208.94 million and $3.68 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ICON has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 959,143,150 coins and its circulating supply is 959,143,016 coins. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, "ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 959,137,298.2595123 with 959,137,221.0098326 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.21667768 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $3,904,442.84 traded over the last 24 hours."

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

