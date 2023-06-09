Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) and Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Financial Review

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) and Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Immunome and Nuvation Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunome N/A N/A -$36.90 million ($2.48) -1.95 Nuvation Bio N/A N/A -$104.20 million ($0.48) -3.59

Nuvation Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Immunome, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

19.7% of Immunome shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of Nuvation Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of Immunome shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 36.1% of Nuvation Bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Immunome and Nuvation Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunome 0 0 2 0 3.00 Nuvation Bio 0 3 3 0 2.50

Immunome currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 65.29%. Nuvation Bio has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 131.88%. Given Nuvation Bio’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nuvation Bio is more favorable than Immunome.

Volatility & Risk

Immunome has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuvation Bio has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Immunome and Nuvation Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunome N/A -140.75% -83.30% Nuvation Bio N/A -15.75% -15.30%

Summary

Nuvation Bio beats Immunome on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Immunome

Immunome, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01 that targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer. The company was formerly known as RePharmation Inc. and changed its name to Nuvation Bio Inc. in April 2019. Nuvation Bio Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

