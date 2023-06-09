Incitec Pivot Limited (ASX:IPL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Incitec Pivot Limited (ASX:IPL – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Incitec Pivot’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.
Incitec Pivot Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.71, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
About Incitec Pivot
Read More
- Even at $2,000+ Per Share, These 3 Stocks Are Deals
- 3 Mid Caps You Haven’t Heard Of But Need To Know About
- Hooker Furnishings Discount To Book, A Value Play?
- REV Group Shifts Into High Gear: Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Kirkland’s Cycle Pick Up Again? Earnings May Have An Answer
Receive News & Ratings for Incitec Pivot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incitec Pivot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.