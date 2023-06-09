Incitec Pivot Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.06 (OTCMKTS:INCZY)

Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 9th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0584 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.
Incitec Pivot Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS INCZY opened at $1.93 on Friday. Incitec Pivot has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $2.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average of $2.32.
About Incitec Pivot
