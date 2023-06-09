Incitec Pivot Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.06 (OTCMKTS:INCZY)

Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 9th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0584 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Incitec Pivot Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS INCZY opened at $1.93 on Friday. Incitec Pivot has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $2.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average of $2.32.

About Incitec Pivot

Incitec Pivot Limited manufactures and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, Canada, Turkey, France, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes fertilizers, including di/mono-ammonium phosphate, ammonia, granulated ammonium sulphate, urea, and single super phosphate, as well as imports and sells fertilizers.

