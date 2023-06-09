Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) & SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Financial Comparison

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Rating) and SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Innate Pharma and SQZ Biotechnologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innate Pharma N/A N/A N/A SQZ Biotechnologies -369.96% -119.83% -59.90%

Volatility and Risk

Innate Pharma has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SQZ Biotechnologies has a beta of 2.71, suggesting that its share price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innate Pharma $60.78 million 4.39 -$61.22 million N/A N/A SQZ Biotechnologies $21.48 million 0.75 -$79.46 million ($2.61) -0.21

This table compares Innate Pharma and SQZ Biotechnologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Innate Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than SQZ Biotechnologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.2% of Innate Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.8% of SQZ Biotechnologies shares are held by institutional investors. 31.9% of Innate Pharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of SQZ Biotechnologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Innate Pharma and SQZ Biotechnologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innate Pharma 0 1 3 0 2.75 SQZ Biotechnologies 1 1 2 0 2.25

Innate Pharma currently has a consensus target price of $9.12, suggesting a potential upside of 174.70%. SQZ Biotechnologies has a consensus target price of $7.75, suggesting a potential upside of 1,319.41%. Given SQZ Biotechnologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SQZ Biotechnologies is more favorable than Innate Pharma.

Summary

Innate Pharma beats SQZ Biotechnologies on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma S.A., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager for the generation and evaluation of up to two bispecific NK cell engagers. Its products in preclinical trials are IPH43, an anti-MICA/B antibody drug conjugate; Anti-Siglec-9, an antibody program; IPH65, a tetraspecific proprietary antibody; IPH25, a checkpoint inhibitor; and IPH62 and IPH64 programs. Innate Pharma S.A. has licensing and collaboration agreements with AstraZeneca, Novo Nordisk A/S, Sanofi, and Orega Biotech; and co-development and license agreement with MedImmune Limited. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Marseille, France.

About SQZ Biotechnologies

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cell therapies for patients with cancer, autoimmune, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer. The company also develops SQZ-AAC-HPV, which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors in monotherapy and in combinations with immune-oncology agents. Its additional platforms in development are SQZ Activating Antigen Carriers; and SQZ Tolerizing Antigen Carriers. The Company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

