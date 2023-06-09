Insider Selling: ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Insider Sells 500 Shares of Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kaushik Ghoshal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 1st, Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total transaction of $119,650.00.

On Monday, April 24th, Kaushik Ghoshal sold 2,000 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00.

ResMed stock opened at $214.92 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.30 and a fifty-two week high of $247.65. The stock has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.07.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.98%.

RMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.43.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in ResMed by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in ResMed by 3,940.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

