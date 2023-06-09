Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) – Zacks Research raised their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Integer in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 6th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.26. The consensus estimate for Integer’s current full-year earnings is $4.15 per share.

Get Integer alerts:

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Integer had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $378.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Integer Stock Performance

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ITGR. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Integer in a report on Friday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Integer from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Integer in a report on Thursday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

NYSE ITGR opened at $83.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Integer has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $86.18. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integer

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,018,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $484,933,000 after purchasing an additional 38,664 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Integer by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,738,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $232,643,000 after acquiring an additional 54,575 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Integer by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,146,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,383,000 after acquiring an additional 30,583 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Integer by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,422,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,236,000 after acquiring an additional 267,565 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Integer by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,334,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,449,000 after acquiring an additional 12,106 shares during the period. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Integer

(Get Rating)

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.