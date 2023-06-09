Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 22,385 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 26,271 shares.The stock last traded at $170.95 and had previously closed at $168.08.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.80.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.601 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRFZ. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 12,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 17,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.