Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 22,385 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 26,271 shares.The stock last traded at $170.95 and had previously closed at $168.08.
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.80.
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.601 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Company Profile
The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
