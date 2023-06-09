Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,079 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $245,805,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,169,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $509,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 137,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 66,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wavelength Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wavelength Capital Management LLC now owns 683,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $20.84 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $21.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.86.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

