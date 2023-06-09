Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Stake Lessened by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,079 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $245,805,000. Wright Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,320,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 142.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,519,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,798,000 after buying an additional 5,127,335 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4,081.6% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,285,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,979,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182,918 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,149,000.

NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $20.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.81 and a 200-day moving average of $20.86. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $21.49.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

