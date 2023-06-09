Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Shares Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XMMO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 127,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,621,000 after acquiring an additional 30,176 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 228,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,210,000 after purchasing an additional 36,202 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 10,641 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 188,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,228,000 after buying an additional 63,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 94,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,139,000 after buying an additional 10,604 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XMMO opened at $77.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $68.22 and a 1 year high of $83.68.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

