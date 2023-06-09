Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Stake Boosted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 507,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.36% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $19,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the third quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of IONS opened at $41.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.72, a current ratio of 9.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $48.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.94.

Insider Activity at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.13. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.58% and a negative net margin of 56.85%. The business had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 4,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $197,930.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,634,612.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total transaction of $63,675.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,355 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,803.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 4,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $197,930.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,634,612.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,130 shares of company stock worth $286,134. 2.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IONS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. SVB Securities dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core segment. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The company was founded by Stanley T.

