iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,521.9% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 782,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,841,000 after buying an additional 733,968 shares in the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,431,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,580,000. Payden & Rygel bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,368,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,738,000.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA HYG opened at $74.70 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.40 and a 1 year high of $79.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.76.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.