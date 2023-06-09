iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 201.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $94.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

