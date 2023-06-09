iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 173,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,183 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $18,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,357,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,682,000 after purchasing an additional 55,286 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,105,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,147,000 after purchasing an additional 252,607 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,055,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,886,000 after purchasing an additional 35,617 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,343,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,837,000 after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,922,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,480,000 after acquiring an additional 14,615 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $106.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $116.73.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.