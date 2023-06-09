J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $2.69 Per Share

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for J.Jill in a report issued on Thursday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.69 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.01. The consensus estimate for J.Jill’s current full-year earnings is $3.01 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for J.Jill’s FY2025 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $147.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.00 million. J.Jill had a net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 945.22%.

J.Jill Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE JILL opened at $22.25 on Friday. J.Jill has a 1 year low of $15.45 and a 1 year high of $30.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in J.Jill during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in J.Jill by 933.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in J.Jill by 12,780.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in J.Jill in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in J.Jill in the first quarter worth about $189,000. 17.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About J.Jill

(Get Rating)

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers casual wear, athletic wear, and loungewear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.

Featured Stories

