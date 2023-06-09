James Mark Elliott Sells 46,026 Shares of Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Stock

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) Director James Mark Elliott sold 46,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.26, for a total transaction of $11,966.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 284,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,061.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

James Mark Elliott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 22nd, James Mark Elliott sold 48,101 shares of Boxlight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total transaction of $14,430.30.

Boxlight Price Performance

NASDAQ:BOXL opened at $0.30 on Friday. Boxlight Co. has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average of $0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boxlight ( NASDAQ:BOXL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Boxlight had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $41.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that Boxlight Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BOXL shares. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Boxlight from $2.50 to $1.75 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Boxlight from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boxlight

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOXL. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Boxlight by 453.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 38,181 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Boxlight by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boxlight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boxlight by 792.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 549,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 488,330 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boxlight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corporation develops, sells, and services interactive classroom technology products and solutions for the K-12 education market worldwide. The company provides interactive and non-interactive projectors and flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.

