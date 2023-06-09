Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stake Lessened by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 312,489 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 41,254 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 6.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,745,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,941,047,000 after purchasing an additional 11,465,781 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,969,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,044,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,380,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,951 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,265,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 310.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,329,374 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,261 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE:KMI opened at $17.32 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $19.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KMI shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

