Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 298.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ XT opened at $54.37 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $56.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

