Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Wabash National as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Wabash National during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,132,000. Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Wabash National during the 1st quarter valued at $3,702,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 190.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after buying an additional 237,485 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 779.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 253,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 225,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the second quarter worth $2,923,000. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $339,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,505.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wabash National Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Wabash National stock opened at $26.63 on Friday. Wabash National Co. has a 1-year low of $12.81 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.62.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.59. Wabash National had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Wabash National’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Wabash National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.30.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

