Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at $681,707,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 588.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Up 0.1 %

CMI opened at $227.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.13. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $261.91.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.25.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.