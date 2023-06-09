Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.21% of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 37.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 200,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,287,000 after acquiring an additional 54,648 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 176,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,188,000 after buying an additional 17,959 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 151,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 144,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after buying an additional 14,860 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 152.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 99,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 60,135 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF stock opened at $38.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $423.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.57. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $31.86 and a 12 month high of $43.65.

The iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (IDRV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap selected and weighted index of equities related to self-driving vehicles. IDRV was launched on Apr 16, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

