Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,005 Shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.21% of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 135.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 165,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after acquiring an additional 95,303 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,201,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 99,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 60,135 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,982,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 181.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 37,525 shares during the period.

Get iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IDRV opened at $38.50 on Friday. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $31.86 and a 52-week high of $43.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.03 and a 200 day moving average of $37.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.36.

About iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF

The iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (IDRV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap selected and weighted index of equities related to self-driving vehicles. IDRV was launched on Apr 16, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.