Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 7,584 Shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,584 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,711,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,901,000 after purchasing an additional 948,914 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 737.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 714,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,859,000 after acquiring an additional 629,088 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 788,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,366,000 after acquiring an additional 401,478 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 157.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 276,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,691,000 after acquiring an additional 169,051 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 1,068.9% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 115,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 105,846 shares in the last quarter.

BUG opened at $23.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.60. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $19.58 and a 1-year high of $28.82. The company has a market cap of $733.89 million, a P/E ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86.

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

