Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,090 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CME. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in CME Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Stock Up 1.6 %

CME opened at $185.45 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $212.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.10. The company has a market cap of $66.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.73.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.