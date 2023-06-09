Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $611,000 Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 174.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,429,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717,733 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,124,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,802,000 after purchasing an additional 90,337 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 452.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 993,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,915,000 after purchasing an additional 814,121 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 932,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,476,000 after buying an additional 404,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,985,000 after buying an additional 166,026 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $63.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.88 and a 200-day moving average of $64.28. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.04 and a 52 week high of $73.64.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1694 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

