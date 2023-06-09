Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $625,000 Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,079 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 518 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BHP. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($37.29) to GBX 2,900 ($36.05) in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($31.08) to GBX 2,510 ($31.20) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.57) to GBX 2,550 ($31.70) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,098.86.

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $60.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52.

In other news, insider Gary Goldberg purchased 1,000 shares of BHP Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.37 per share, with a total value of $58,371.00. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

