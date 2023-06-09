Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $658,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after acquiring an additional 602,148 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,638,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 620.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 462,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,658,000 after buying an additional 398,010 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,515,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,434,000 after buying an additional 355,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,628,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $134.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $119.81 and a 1 year high of $147.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.41 and a 200-day moving average of $136.54.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.