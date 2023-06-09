Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $671,000 Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of CMF opened at $56.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.00 and its 200-day moving average is $56.83. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.91 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

